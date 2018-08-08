English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
In Pics | Rajan Nanda Prayer Meet: Big B, Abhishek Bachchan, Karisma Kapoor & More in Attendance
Rajan Nanda was the husband of late superstar Raj Kapoor's daughter Ritu Nanda, and father-in-law of Amitabh's daughter, Shweta Bachchan Nanda.
Image courtesy: Amitabh Bachchan Blog
Members of the Bachchan and Kapoor families including Amitabh Bachchan, Rishi Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Babita Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor attended the prayer meet of their relative and Escorts group chairman late Rajan Nanda here on Tuesday.
Rajan Nanda was the husband of late superstar Raj Kapoor's daughter Ritu Nanda, and father-in-law of Amitabh's daughter, Shweta Bachchan Nanda. Rajan Nanda is survived by his wife and their two children - Nikhil and Natasha Nanda.
The prayer meet was held at Taj Palace.
Amitabh, who flew from Bulgaria to Delhi, also penned a post on his blog about it.
"The messages of condolences are greatly and humbly acknowledged. They speak of your affection and concern. They convey the spirit and love of the extended family," read his post.
(All images by Viral Bhayani)
