Rajan Shahi, Shivangi Joshi Have Fallout Over 'YRKKH' Twist, Janhvi Buys Rs 39 Cr Flat

There seems to have been a fallout between Shivangi Joshi and Rajan Shahi and they are not on talking terms anymore, according to a report. Rajan had differences with 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' team regarding Shivangi's character's death and this led to a fallout between the ace TV producer and the young actress, the report said.

In a scene intended to evoke laughter in the 2019 film Kabir Singh, Shahid Kapoor's character is seen chasing his house help out of his building after she mistakenly breaks a glass. The house help, Pushpa, is shown as a corpulent woman who has a hard time outrunning Kabir. Vanita Kharat, who played the role of Shahid's house help in the film, has now posed for a calendar shoot to promote body positivity. Vanita has posed in the buff for the photo, with a strategically placed kite covering her.

Actress Janhvi Kapoor has reportedly invested in a property worth Rs 39 crore in upscale area of Mumbai. The report mentions that the house is located in Juhu Vile Parle Scheme, which is known to be one of the most luxurious and upscale residential localities in the city.

WWE Hall of Fame Hulk Hogan's biopic is in the works starring Chris Hemsworth in the lead role. The Netflix film is set to be directed by Joker helmer Todd Phillips and Hemsworth had earlier teased that the makers are planning to show a never-seen-before side of the wrestling industry. The film is expected to look into Hogan's rise from the Florida wrestling circuit to becoming the face of the World Wrestling Federation in the 1980s where he squared off with villain Andre the Giant.

Actress Kangana Ranaut on Tuesday opposed the proposal given by actor-politician Kamal Haasan to recognise household work as a salaried profession. The actress said this will be like reducing a homeowner to an employee and trying to pay God for his creation.

