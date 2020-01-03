Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Rajasekhar Resigns From Movie Association After War of Words with Chiranjeevi at MAA Event

Rajasekhar interrupted the proceedings at the event by making a dramatic entry on to the stage and speaking about his ongoing tussle with Naresh, the current president of the MAA.

Trending Desk

Updated:January 3, 2020, 7:25 PM IST
Rajasekhar Resigns From Movie Association After War of Words with Chiranjeevi at MAA Event
Actor V Rajasekhar on Thursday stepped down from the post of Executive Vice-President of the Movie Artists Association (MAA), after getting into a war of words with Chiranjeevi, a founding member and former president of the association, at an event to launch MAA’s 2020 diary.

However, Rajasekhar, later, taking to Twitter, tried to clarify that what transpired at the event should not be taken as a feud between him and Chiranjeevi.

Rajasekhar interrupted the proceedings at the event by making a dramatic entry on to the stage and speaking about his ongoing tussle with Naresh, the current president of the MAA. He also blamed the association for losing out on films and the losses incurred.

Despite several actors requesting him to get off the stage, Rajasekhar refused to budge and kept talking about the issues in the MAA, making several people, including Chiranjeevi, upset.

Leveling allegations against the president of the MAA, Rajasekhar said while he has been working for the welfare of the association, Naresh has not been doing his bit for the MAA.

The difference between Rajasekhar and Naresh had emerged when the former and his wife Jeevitha, who is MAA's general secretary, accused Naresh in March of not doing any paperwork after taking over as the president of the association.

Taking to the stage after Rajasekhar got off, Chiranjeevi asked people not to talk about the personal issues at the event and discuss only relevant issues at the meeting. Besides, he asked the association to take stern disciplinary action against Rajasekhar for his unprofessional behaviour.

