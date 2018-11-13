Rajasthan Police Use Thugs Of Hindostan Reference to Raise Cyber Security Awareness

#Thugs~ धोखा स्वभाव है हमारा।#RajasthanPolice~ और धोखा से लोगों को सावधान करना व उनकी मदद करना हमारा।



Aamir Khan’s latest film Thugs Of Hindostan may have failed to impress critics and audiences, but it’s a hit among police, who are increasingly using references from the film to warn criminals and raise awareness among citizens.Rajasthan Police took to Twitter on Tuesday to share one such message, but it had a Thugs twist to it.Sharing the film’s poster with “Beware of Online Thugs” written on it, the state police tweeted, “#Thugs~ धोखा स्वभाव है हमारा।#RajasthanPolice~ और धोखा से लोगों को सावधान करना व उनकी मदद करना हमारा।Beware of #OnlineThugs as they can decieve you. In case of #OnlineFrauds, visit your nearest PS or #Call100.Disclaimer: Use of film name only for effective message outreach.”However, Rajasthan Police isn’t the first to use a Thugs of Hindostan reference for public service. Mumbai and Assam’s police have also used the film’s now popular dialogue “Dhokha swabhav hai mera” to make safety announcements.Mumbai Police made a meme by using a still of Aamir Khan from the film. In a tweet on September 29 after the film’s trailer was released, it wrote, “No place for Thugs in Mumbai #NoCityForThugs.”Meanwhile, Assam Police used Thugs to warn people about online banking scams. Tweeting the same image of Aamir Khan from the film, it wrote, “Beware! The Thugs of Online Banking Scams are always on the lookout for your Banking Credentials like OTP & Netbanking Password. Watch out before it's too late. #ThugsOfTheInternet#ThinkBeforeYouShare.”Needless to say, Twitterati are loving the police’s creative take on the Vijay Krishna Acharya directorial which opened to negative reviews this Diwali.