Rajasthan's Renowned Folk Dancer Queen Harish Killed in Road Accident, CM Gehlot Condoles Death

Rajasthan's renowned folk dancer Harish Kumar aka "Queen Harish" died in a road accident in the state's Jodhpur district early on Sunday.

IANS

Updated:June 3, 2019, 7:38 AM IST
Image courtesy: Twitter
Image courtesy: Twitter
Rajasthan's renowned folk dancer Harish Kumar aka "Queen Harish", famous for performing dressed up as a woman, died in a road accident in the state's Jodhpur district early on Sunday, police said.

Three others were also killed in the the accident around 5.30 a.m. when their SUV slammed into a parked coal-laden truck in Bilada area as they were on their way to Jaipur from Jaisalmer, local SHO Sitaram said.

The other deceased were identified as Lateefa, Ravinder alias Banti and B.K. Khan. Six others were injured in the accident and were taken to MDM Hospital, said police officials.

A case has been registered against the truck driver for parking the truck on road and he will be arrested soon, Sitaram said.

Famous among tourists for his rendition of Rajasthani folk dances including Chakari, Bhavai, Taraju, Terah Tali, Ghoomar Kalbeliya and others in Jaisalmer, Harish Kumar had also performed in 60 nations around the world and received several international awards.

Also known as a choreographer, he had been seen in Bollywood film Jai Gangajal and had also performed at Isha Ambani's wedding in Jodhpur. Even Aishwarya Rai was mesmerised with his unique ability to match steps on high beats.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot condoled his death, terming it a "big loss to the artistic world". "He brought a distinguished identity to Jaisalmer with his different dancing style which was dedicated to folk art of the state. His death is a big loss to the artistic world," he said in a tweet.




