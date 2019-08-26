Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Rajasthani Model Gets Insta-famous After Smriti Irani Shares Her Story of Struggle

Smriti Irani shared the story of struggle of a Rajasthani model, who comes from a humble background and had to leave home in order to fulfill her dreams.

IANS

Updated:August 26, 2019, 7:19 PM IST
Rajasthani Model Gets Insta-famous After Smriti Irani Shares Her Story of Struggle
File photo of Union minister Smriti Irani.
Union Minister Smriti Irani introduced a Rajasthani model named Nisha Yadav to the world at the just-concluded Lakme Fashion Week. Irani took to her Instagram, where she spoke about Yadav, a lawyer and a model from Rajasthan.

In the video, she spoke about the success that the aspiring model found after struggling and working hard for it. Smriti said, "I wanted all of you to meet Nisha Yadav... There is something special about her. She is not only a model but also that she has completed her second year of law from Rajasthan university. Third year is on and is practicing in Delhi."

In the clip, the actress-turned-politician also said that Yadav used to walk six kilometres every day to school. However, Yadav's father asked her to leave home after she refused to marry at a young age. Her sisters, who supported her, were also asked to leave.

"Things are fine now. He has accepted us," an emotional Yadav said in the video. She added that her four sisters have also found success in life. One is an IAS officer, another is in the police, the third one is a software engineer while the fourth is a professor.

"Iska matlab betiyon ki shaadi tab jab padhai puri ho, jab balik hon aur jab unki ichcha ho (This means daughters should be married only after their education is completed, after they are adults, and when they wish to get married)," Irani said.

Irani concluded the video saying "there is a story behind many faces" at the Fashion Week. "You see the glamour, you see the glory. They also hide a lot of tears," she pointed out.

Watch the video here:

