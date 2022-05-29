Rajat Barmecha Recalls Accidentally Punching, Breaking Ronit Roy’s Nose During Udaan’s Climax

Rajat Barmecha might not be as active in Bollywood as one had expected, but there is no denying the fact that he gave one of the most impactful debut performances in Bollywood. He had make his Hindi film debut with Udaan, where he played the son who was verbally and physically abused. The film, which was also Vikramaditya Motwane’s maiden project, had one of the most chilling climaxes where the son finally retorts back by hitting back at the oppressor in the same way. It was a difficult scene, to see a teenage son hit his father and run away, breaking free from years of torture. Now, 12 years after the film’s release, Rajat Barmecha has revealed that he had accidentally actually punched Ronit Roy, who played his on-screen father, while shooting the sequence.

Talking to Indian Express, Rajat Barmecha revealed, “Because it’s your first film, I remember every scene, every dialogue. This is a funnily interesting scene because there was a lot that happened due to this. It was all over the papers at the time. While shooting for that scene, I accidentally punched Ronit (Roy), and he broke his nose. You can imagine how tough it would be for a new actor, in front of Ronit Roy, who was so established. I was s**t scared.”

He further added, “Every time it was timed perfectly between Ronit and I. I would punch him and he would duck, and you can see in the film. But in that scene, I punched him and he went down, and didn’t come back. I could see blood dripping everywhere. So the shot you see in the film is the point when he broke his nose. All I could hear at the time was ‘it’s broken, it’s broken.’ For a moment, I also thought he (Ronit) would get back up and punch me, and that would be the reflex reaction. But then everyone rushed to him and took him to the hospital. I remember Vikram looking at me and he’s laughing, that sly laughter, and he said: ‘Tune jaan ke maara na? (You hit him deliberately, right?). Because he’s been slapping and pinching you throughout the film.’ And I was still in a state of shock, so I said, ‘Have you lost your mind, why would I do that?’ But he was of course making light of the whole thing. Because I was shaken at that point.”

Ronit then had to go for a nose surgery in Mumbai, but he had also accepted Rajat’s apology. Rajat portrayed the character called Rohan while Ronit Roy played Bhairav Singh in the 2010 film.

