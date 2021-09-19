Rajat Bedi on Man Who Died After Getting Hit By His Car: 'Tried My Best to Save His Life'

Earlier this month, Indo-Canadian actor and television producer Rajat Bedi was booked by Mumbai Police for negligence after a man who was hit by his car succumbed to his injuries. Bedi was driving along the busy Sitladevi Temple Road in Andheri west and suddenly hit a local slum-dweller, identified as a 39-year-old Rajesh Boudh. The victim succumbed to his injuries at Mumbai’s Cooper hospital, where Rajat had taken him. The actor, who had filed a report at the DN Nagar Police Station, was booked by the cops under section 304-A of the IPC.

In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Rajat opened up about the accident. He said, “The accident completely destroyed me. Even though it was not my fault, I am devastated, thinking like this has happened to me. I tried my best to save his life”.

He further added, “I took care of all the expenses, even the funeral. I will continue to support them financially. I’m just waiting for the police thing to get done, and then I will sit and look after the daughters and make some FDs for them. I have also got his wife a stable job, so that at least the family income will be decent.”

The actor added that when the accident happened, he got out of the car to pick the man up. The people around him identified him as an actor and referred to other accidents that have been caused by actors. Rajat added that the accident happened at 5.30 PM and if it had happened in the night, people would have assumed he was drunk.

The actor is best known for playing Hrithik Roshan’s nemesis in Koi… Mil Gaya. He has also played pivotal roles in movies including Hero: Love Story of a Spy, International Khilladi, Hera Pheri among others.

