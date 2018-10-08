GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Rajat Kapoor Accused of Sexual Misconduct, Actor Issues Apology After Allegations

Sexual assault survivors from media, entertainment and diverse other professions are outing their abusers on social media, and people are finally listening.

News18.com

Updated:October 8, 2018, 12:34 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Loading...
India's #MeToo movement finally seems to have taken off with a growing chorus of women and men voicing their trauma and disgust over incidents of sexual harrassment and misconduct, which they have faced in workplaces over the years. Sexual assault survivors from media, entertainment and other professions are outing their abusers on social media and people are finally listening.

Journalist Sandhya Menon who has been one of the main drivers of this phase of the movement in the country, has been sharing the deeply disturbing allegations she has been receiving from diverse women professionals made against industry stalwarts. The latest name to come out is that of filmmaker and actor Rajat Kapoor, who has been accused of behaving inappropriately with three women in three different incidents. Menon posted screenshots of her conversations with the alleged victims, leading to a massive outcry on social media.




Since the post going viral, Kapoor took to the microblogging site to issue an apology, which most people have dismissed as too little, too late.

See his posts below:








Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...