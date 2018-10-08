English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Rajat Kapoor Accused of Sexual Misconduct, Actor Issues Apology After Allegations
Sexual assault survivors from media, entertainment and diverse other professions are outing their abusers on social media, and people are finally listening.
India's #MeToo movement finally seems to have taken off with a growing chorus of women and men voicing their trauma and disgust over incidents of sexual harrassment and misconduct, which they have faced in workplaces over the years. Sexual assault survivors from media, entertainment and other professions are outing their abusers on social media and people are finally listening.
Journalist Sandhya Menon who has been one of the main drivers of this phase of the movement in the country, has been sharing the deeply disturbing allegations she has been receiving from diverse women professionals made against industry stalwarts. The latest name to come out is that of filmmaker and actor Rajat Kapoor, who has been accused of behaving inappropriately with three women in three different incidents. Menon posted screenshots of her conversations with the alleged victims, leading to a massive outcry on social media.
Since the post going viral, Kapoor took to the microblogging site to issue an apology, which most people have dismissed as too little, too late.
See his posts below:
I don't even know any more.— Sandhya Menon (@TheRestlessQuil) October 7, 2018
Filmmaker Rajat Kapoor
Two separate and different accounts pic.twitter.com/nBjNOsun3j
All my life I have tried to be a decent man, to do the right thing.— Rajat Kapoor (@mrrajatkapoor) October 7, 2018
If however, I have slipped and through my actions or words
caused pain or hurt or trauma to absolutely anybody, please accept my
apology.
I am sorry from the bottom of my heart- and sad that I was the cause of this hurt— Rajat Kapoor (@mrrajatkapoor) October 7, 2018
to another human being.
If there is one thing more important to me than even my work,
it is to be a good human being.
And I have tried to be that person.
And now, I will try harder.
