Rajat Verma on How He Bagged the Role of Kartik in Ishq Par Zor Nahin

After gaining popularity for his character of Rishi Roy in ‘Beyhadh 2’, actor Rajat Verma is all set with his new show ‘Ishq Par Zor Nahin’.

Rajat said, “The main reason I said yes to this show was Lalit sir. He used to be the director of my previous show (Beyhadh 2) but due to some family problem, he had to quit the show. This show happened to me in lockdown and I was the one who was approached for the show by the creatives. Lalit sir told me about the character and he was so sure that I am the one who can give life to Kartik. I immediately sent my audition. Then after 7-8 months, they called me for look test. And sir told me that in those 7 months, they had finalised someone else for this character but things didn’t work out between them. So they finalised me as they say it’s all about destiny."

He further said, “The show is all about people who have different perspective towards love. Still, they connect somehow. The most beautiful thing is this show has a message for all the age groups. It’s about how our society perceive women and expect them to give priority to family first and then work."

Rajat also said, “Kartik is a young Delhi based boy and I am from Noida. I have friends from Delhi and I am well aware of their thought process, the way they have fun, their slangs, so I can relate very well. Moreover, Kartik has a very positive approach when it comes to taking stands for equality and I also believe in equality a lot. Basically we have same thought process. Plus, Kartik is very naughty. He is always thinks of ‘masti’. I personally think, I got finalised for this character because I am just like Kartik."

‘Ishq Par Zor Nahin’ features the love story of Ahaan and Ishqi, who are both stark opposite personalities. Rajat added, “I am more like Ishqi. She is lovable, fun loving and very caring. I can related to all these traits. I am outspoken just like her. But I somehow relate to Ahaan as well. I also believe in balancing professional and personal life just like him. Just like him, I always give priority to my family first.”

Rajat believes along with women, now men are also portrayed differently on-screen. “With time things change, our society change. The same way, the portrayal of women has been upgraded over the time. Women are doing really good in every field and that too independently. Similarly, there has been upgradation in the portrayal of men. There used to be patriarchy that father is the only boss of the house. They couldn’t be soft, they had to handle everything single handily. But now time is changing. Men can also be soft, they can shed tears. They can also do odd works."

Meanwhile, Param Singh plays Ahaan and Akshita Mudgal is seen in the role of Ishqki. It airs on Sony TV.