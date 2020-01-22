Take the pledge to vote

Rajeev Khandelwal Excited to be Part of YouTube Short Film Anthology

Actor Rajeev Khandelwal will soon be seen in the anthology Offbeats Season 1, which comprises six short films. He is a part of His Master's Voice, in which he portrays an estranged son returning home to his dying father.

IANS

January 22, 2020
Rajeev Khandelwal Excited to be Part of YouTube Short Film Anthology
Actor Rajeev Khandelwal will soon be seen in the anthology "Offbeats Season 1", which comprises six short films. He is a part of "His Master's Voice", in which he portrays an estranged son returning home to his dying father.

"More than anything, it was a thrilling experience to be a part of 'His Masters Voice'. Some shorts are actually 'large'. This is what I felt when I read the script. It is a challenge for the director and the writer to put together so many layers and emotions in such a short time so convincingly. I hope the viewers enjoy their time watching it," Rajeev said.

Apart from Rajeev, actors like Namit Das, Nitish Pandey, Flora Saini, Smita Jaykar and Bhuvan Arora will be seen in the anthology, directed by Ambar Chakravarty.

Each film will be accompanied by a song sung by top singers such as Papon and Salim Merchant.

The first film "Station Master", featuring Namit Das, will release on Jan 24.

"As an actor, the character of Phool Kumar is highly fascinating. It is layered and yet it looks simple on screen, and that is what makes it really difficult to portray. I had a great time shooting with the highly talented director Ambar," Namit said.

The short films will stream on the YouTube channel, Gorilla Shorts, and are presented by Addict Studios.

