Rajeev Khandelwal: Fresh Content on Digital Platforms Giving Actors Chance to Test Their Mettle
Rajeev Khandelwal will be seen playing a doctor in a VOOT Original series which will be a thriller shot in Shimla.
Actor Rajeev Khandelwal, who will soon be seen in a thriller web series, says that fresh content on digital platforms is giving actors a chance to test their mettle.
Rajeev is playing a doctor in a VOOT Original series, which will be shot in the hills of Shimla. The web series is produced by Bodhi Tree Productions and Aahana Kumra is paired opposite Rajeev. The shooting for the yet-untitled web series will start from March first week.
"I am excited for this role as it gives me a chance to explore the different facets of a complicated character. As a doctor caught in the middle of a thriller in the spectacular background of Shimla's mountains - this is one series that will keep the audience hooked," Rajeev said in a statement.
"Web series and digital platforms are coming up with fresh content that help us test our mettle as actors to the fullest. I am happy to be a part of VOOT family and for the experience to unfold," he added.
Aahana says it is wonderful to be a part of "human stories that go untold". "It's the most challenging role that I've played in my career and it's layered with multiple shades of the human mind. I'm all set to tell her story and deliver a power-packed performance," she added.
Rajeev made his digital debut in 2018 with Alt Balaji's Haq Se, and will star in another Alt Balaji web series, Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala, opposite Divyanka Tripathi.
