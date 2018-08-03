GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Rajeev Khandelwal Says the Thought of Loved Ones Battling Cancer is Scary

Rajeev, who is currently seen hosting a talk show Juzz Baat on Zee TV, had shared the news of his mother's demise a while ago on his Twitter account in an emotional post.

IANS

Updated:August 3, 2018, 6:12 PM IST
Rajeev Khandelwal Says the Thought of Loved Ones Battling Cancer is Scary
Image: A file photo of Rajeev Khandelwal
Popular television and film actor Rajeev Khandelwal, who lost his mother to cancer a few months ago, believes the thought of seeing a loved one battle with cancer is an experience perhaps more scary than the disease itself. The 42-year-old actor told IANS over phone from Mumbai: "Cancer is not very scary, but the thought of someone close to you going through cancer is more scary."

But he said the fight against the disease needs persistence, patience and strength from the person suffering it. "It does not matter how much support one gets from the world... Unless the patient is not motivated and strong enough to fight the disease (it is tough). One can beat any disease as long as you are positive from inside and have will to live," added the Aamir actor.

Rajeev's mother Vijay Laxmi Khandelwal passed away in May after her one and a half year long battle with cancer. So, learning from his mother's experience, Rajeev said: "Nobody in this world can help you if you don't fight."

Rajeev, who is currently seen hosting a talk show Juzz Baat on Zee TV, had shared the news of his mother's demise a while ago on his Twitter account in an emotional post.

In recent times, actors Irrfan Khan and Sonali Bendre have been diagnosed with severe diseases. While Irrfan is battling against a neuroendocrine tumour and getting treated in London, Sonali is undergoing a metastatic cancer treatment in New York. Both of them have received prayers and blessings from the film fraternity, friends, family members and fans.

