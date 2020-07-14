Rajeev Moved Out, Flew to Delhi Few Days Before Our 1st Wedding Anniversary: Charu Asopa

Amid rumours gaining ground that Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen's marriage has hit a rough patch after they wed in Goa on June 7, 2019 post four months of dating, the former has opened up about her husband moving out of their home in Mumbai days before their first wedding anniversary.

Rajeev had earlier said that he has not moved out of his home in Mumbai and that someone is 'brainwashing' Charu into believing that he had. Now, Charu hits back at Rajeev's claims saying (via), “No one is brainwashing me. I am mature enough to make my own decisions."

Charu had dropped her husband Rajeev’s surname from her social media accounts a few days ago and speculations have been rife about the trouble in their paradise.

Read: Rajeev Sen Reacts to Separation Rumour With Charu Asopa, Says 'Someone's Brainwashing Her'

Charu has further revealed that if she was 'innocent and gullible' and that people could influence her easily, then it was wrong on Rajeev's behalf to have left their marital home and go to Delhi on May 29 after the couple allegedly had a fight.

Charu said, "This is the time for families to come together and be by each other’s side. But, Rajeev moved out and flew to Delhi a few days before our first wedding anniversary. It’s been two months now. Why would he do that?"

Only now Charu and Rajeev seem to be addressing reports of rift in their marriage. However, both have declined to confirm or deny break up rumours. They have deleted each other pictures from Instagram.