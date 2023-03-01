Nivin Pauly-starrer much-awaited film Thuramukham is scheduled to hit the big screens on March 10. Directed by Rajeev Ravi, the film’s release date has been changed more than twice. Now, after multiple delays, the makers have finally announced Thuramukham’s new release date and fans hope that it will not be pushed further.

The film boasts an ensemble cast of Joju George, Indrajith, Poornima, Sudev Nair, Arjun Ashokan, Nimisha Sajayan, Manikandan, and Darshana Rajendran in significant roles. Thuramukham, touted to be a period drama, has been written by Gopan Chidambaran.

Thuramukham has been produced by Jose Thomas and Sukumar Thekkepat under the label Magic Frames. The music for the film has been composed by Krishna Kumar, popularly known as K, and the cinematography has been handled by director Rajeev Ravi himself.

Check out the official announcement here:

The upcoming film Thuramukham is based on the Chappa system that existed during feudal rule. In the Chappa system, copper coins were thrown up in the air and the workers who came to unload cargo from ships would fight for it. Following this, the lucky ones received jobs. This was carried out by the contractors who were hired to unload the cargo.

Thuramukham is a story about two generations torn between tragedy and valiant resistance, optimism and despondency. The film speaks about the survival of a family and a nation going through this tumultuous period.

This film also marks the first collaboration between Nivin Pauly and Rajeev Ravi who is among the most celebrated makers in Kerala. With the release of the movie, makers are expecting that Nivin Pauly’s graph will revive after a few flop films in recent times.

On the professional front, Nivin Pauly is known for Premam, Action Hero Biju, Neram and Mikhael. He has a few more films in the pipeline including Bismi Special, Thaaram, Gangster Of Mundanmala, Gauri, and NN Pillai Biopic, amongst others.

Meanwhile, Rajeev Ravi is famous for giving cinematography for films like Dev. D, Gangs Of Wasseypur, Kammatti Paadam and Udta Punjab. Ravi first assisted in the Malayalam film, Pranayavarnangal and his first independent project was Chandni Bar.

