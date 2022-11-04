Rajeev Sen Accuses Charu Asopa of Having Affair With Karan Mehra, Says 'I Will Never Forgive Her'

Rajeev Sen has hit back at estranged wife Charu Asopa by accusing her of having an affair with TV actor Karan Mehra. Charu had earlier accused Rajeev of cheating on her during pregnancy. Now, Rajeev has refuted her claims and said that she “wants to play the woman card all the time.”

In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Rajeev came down heavily on Charu for levelling “such shameful allegations” against him despite getting love and support from his family.

“She has clearly lost her mind and all my respect for her as an individual. She has no proof (of the allegations), but her ego has gone out of the roof. My entire family loved her and supported her more than me, yet such shameful allegations. I don’t deserve this. I will never forgive her for this torture and humiliation,” Rajeev told HT.

Rajeev rubbished allegations made by Charu and reportedly shared a number of voice notes to support his claims. He said, “One of the points to be noted from the voice note is her romance with TV actor Karan Mehra being disclosed by her mother. She made a romantic reel with him. She blames me for cheating on her and being suspicious of her. What a world we live in,” Rajeev claimed.

Earlier, Charu had alleged that Rajeev cheated on her during her pregnancy. They have a daughter together, named Ziana. “After a few months of staying in Bikaner, I returned to Mumbai and spent most of my pregnancy period here,” Charu recalled in an interview with Pinkvilla. “He would leave early morning at 11 am for his gym in Bandra from Goregaon east and would return home at night around 11 PM, sometimes 7, 8, or 9 PM. When I questioned him why he takes so many hours, he often said, ‘When I see traffic on the map, I sip coffee in Bandra cafes and wait for the traffic to slow down, and then I leave for home.’ I trusted this as well. At times, he said he slept in the car and many other excuses. Once he just went to Delhi without saying and I was moving things here and there, and that’s when I found something in his bag, through which I found out that he is cheating on me,” Charu added.

Charu Asopa tied the knot with Sushmita Sen’s younger brother Rajeev Sen in June 2019. It was Charu’s second marriage. Rajeev Sen had blamed Charu publicly for hiding her first marriage in 2022.

