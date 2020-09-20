Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa Celebrate First Wedding Anniversary

Actors Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa celebrated one year of their married life and shared glimpses from the time on social media. Rajeev and Charu have seen a difficult time in their marriage lately and are now back together and also celebrated their anniversary three months after the actual date.

The couple wore the same white dress which they had worn during their engagement party in Goa. Charu in a white gown and Rajeev in his white suit looked lost in love. They posted some pictures and their house was beautifully decorated with balloons and other celebratory items.

Charu also shared a Vlog on her YouTube channel in which she shares the moments leading up to and beyond their wedding anniversary celebrations. Take a look here.

Rumours of a rift between Rajeev and Charu were rife during previous months and both hinted in various interviews that their marriage has hit a rough patch within one year. Charu also blamed Rajeev for leaving her days before their wedding anniversary and flying out to Delhi. Both never confirmed or denied any divorce rumours then but have seemingly reconciled their differences now in hopes of a better future together.

They also keep posting loved up images on social media after previously having deleted all pics with each other from their respective Instagram handle.

We wish the couple on celebrating their first wedding anniversary.