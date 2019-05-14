English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa’s Pre-wedding Photoshoot is Nothing Less Than a Fairy Tale
Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen are hogging limelight with their pre-wedding photoshoot. The couple-to-be, will be tying the knot in Goa on June 16.
Image: rajalovesbitoo/Instagram
Love has knocked on the doors of TV actress Charu Asopa once again, and we bet she looks her happiest now. Mere Angne Mein fame Charu made headlines a few days ago when Sushmita Sen shared pictures of Charu’s approval to Rajeev Sen’s proposal. After dating each other for a brief time, Rajeev and Charu are all set to tie the knot on June 16. The actress shared the news on Instagram with a picture of a newspaper article announcing their marriage.
Now, Charu and Rajeev have once again hogged the limelight with their pre-wedding photoshoot. The couple-to-be, who will be tying the knot in Goa on June 16, has got a dreamy photo shoot done before their marriage, and the lovebirds look like a match made in heaven in the photographs. The shoot is taking place at Bombay Cocktail Bar and Kitchen and actor and photographer Sahin Kumar is doing the couple’s photo shoot. While Charu was seen wearing a golden lehenga, Rajeev complemented her in a grey suit.
As per the reports, Charu and Rajeev met at a party and there has been no looking back thereafter. The couple has shared a lot of mushy pictures, full of love. On May 4, Sushmita welcomed Charu to their family with a loving note, where she wrote, “SHE SAID “YES” You’re the luckiest guy in the world Raja bhaiya @rajeevsen9 Thank you for bringing this #Angel into our lives Congratulations my sweethearts Charu @asopacharu & Rajeev @rajeevsen9 Can’t wait for the wedding, I will dance for both sides!!”
Sushmita Sen posted a picture with Charu Asopa, Rajeev Sen and her boyfriend Rohman Shawl in the frame.
For those who are unaware, Charu was earlier engaged to her Mere Angne Mein co-star Neeraj Malviya. However, the two called it quits in 2017 after realizing that it didn’t work out between them.
View this post on Instagram
SHE SAID “YES” ❤️ You’re the luckiest guy in the world Raja bhaiya @rajeevsen9 Thank you for bringing this #Angel into our lives ❤️ Congratulations my sweethearts Charu @asopacharu & Rajeev @rajeevsen9 Can’t wait for the wedding, I will dance for both sides!!! #sharing #happiestnewsever #babybrother #engaged #happiness #newjourney #blessings ❤️ I love you both beyond #duggadugga ❤️
