Rajeev Sen Breaks Silence on His Family Supporting Charu Asopa, Says 'It Does Not Affect My Relations'

Although Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa are headed for a divorce, the actress still shares a warm bond with his family. Charu has been spotted spending time with Rajeev’s sister Sushmita Sen and recently also joined his family to attend his cousin’s wedding. While social media users have often voiced their thoughts about the Sen family supporting Charu, Rajeev doesn’t find his family’s bond with her as something of a big deal.

Speaking with Hindustan Times, the actor said that he is happy to see his family still getting along with her despite his and Charu’s current relationship status. He added that their dynamics with her doesn’t impact his relationship with his family members.

“Yes, I have heard that my family has been supporting Charu and why not. It’s a wonderful thing. I am happy that Charu has a wonderful rapport with my family. It does not affect my relations with my parents and sister. We are a very close-knit family. Strangely enough, a lot of people also think that I have been supporting Charu’s mother and sister,” he said.

Addressing the chatter about Sushmita not following Rajeev on Instagram, the actor said, “My sister is a public figure. She has been following limited people on social media for the longest time. She never followed me on Instagram. She only follows me on Twitter. It’s such a childish thing to point out.” The actor had also recently shared a vlog explaining his side of the story in his ongoing separation procedure. Rajeev said that he had no option but to release the video because ‘unfortunately, in this country, if you keep quiet and do not reply to things, people think you are guilty.’

Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen tied the knot in June 2019 and welcomed their first child, a daughter in 2021. However, in June 2022, Charu sent a notice to Rajeev seeking to part ways mutually. In return, Rajeev sent her a notice, accusing her of hiding her first marriage. Eventually, in September 2022, a divorce was filed.

