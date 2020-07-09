Rajeev Sen, Charu Asopa Delete All Pics with Each Other on Instagram Amid Rumours of Troubled Marriage

It was only last year that Sushmita Sen's brother Rajeev Sen married TV actress Charu Asopa in a grand ceremony in Goa. But it seems like the couple has hit a rough patch within a year of their wedding. While Rajeev had denied such claims, rumours of troubles in their marriage have been constant. And now, the two have deleted all posts with each other on Instagram.

The Mere Angne Mein actress has also been posting cryptic messages for the past few days, which has led her fans to wonder if all is well in their marital life.

Charu and Rajeev tied the knot on June 16 in Goa. The wedding was attended by the couple's close friends and family, including sister Sushmita, her two daughters and boyfriend Rohman Shawl. Sushmita went on a photo sharing spree on Instagram, giving fans a good glimpse of the wedding festivities. While the couple has deleted their pictures, Sushmita still has them on her timeline.

Rajeev and Charu also went on their honeymoon to Thailand and Darjeeling and frequently shared their love-filled pictures on Instagram. The pictures of the same have now been removed from their Instagram.

The two dated each other for quite some time before getting married. In May, last year, Sushmita had announced the engagement of the couple through her Instagram by sharing a series of pictures of the newly-engaged couple.