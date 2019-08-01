Take the pledge to vote

Rajeev Sen, Charu Asopa Enjoy Dinner Date in Delhi Amidst Break-up Rumours

Rajeev Sen took to his Instagram account to share a picture with Charu Asopa, from their dinner date in Delhi.

Updated:August 1, 2019, 11:03 AM IST
Rajeev Sen, Charu Asopa Enjoy Dinner Date in Delhi Amidst Break-up Rumours
Image of Charu Asopa, Rajeev Sen, courtesy of Instagram
Newlyweds Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa reportedly unfollowed each other on social media and even changed their couple profile pictures to solo ones on Tuesday, prompting fans to speculate about the status of their marriage. The couple had tied the knot in Goa a month ago and the wedding was attended by the couple's close friends and family, including sister and former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen, her two daughters and boyfriend Rohman Shawl.

However, things have seemingly sorted out between the couple. Rajeev took to his Instagram account to share a picture with Charu, from their dinner date in Delhi. The couple was seen in black outfits as they posed for a mushy picture on social media. Rajeev captioned the picture as, "Our first delhi dinner date #aboutlastnight #rajakibittu".

Rajeev and Charu also posted several adorable moments to their Insta stories, in the form of videos and pics from their hotel room and the restaurant. They were seen cuddling with their dog Bozo and seemingly enjoyed their stay in Delhi.

Charu had been posting cryptic messages for the past few days, which led her fans to wonder if all was well in her marital life. The couple had also not posted any picture together recently.

Read: Sushmita Sen's Brother Rajeev and Newlywed Wife Charu Asopa Unfollow Each Other on Instagram

Charu and Rajeev dated each other for quite some time before getting married. In May, Sushmita had announced the engagement of the couple through her Instagram by sharing a series of pictures of the newly-engaged couple.

