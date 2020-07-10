Rajeev Sen, Charu Asopa React to Deleting Each Other's Pics on Instagram

Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa tied the knot in a Goa wedding last June and now reports have been doing the rounds that their married life has hit a roadblock. Rumours of a rift between the two were further fueled when the couple recently deleted all their pics with each other on Instagram.

Now, in an interview, Rajeev and Charu have talked about reports of a rift in their marriage. The two however declined to confirm or deny break up rumours. On being asked about the trouble in their paradise and why they deleted pics with each other on social media, Rajeev gave a cryptic reply and said, "I won’t comment on that but currently I’m in a very happy zone is all I can say."

Charu on the other hand refused to comment in the matter and said, "I am sorry but I don't want to talk about it," reported SpotboyE.

Rajeev and Charu tied the knot on June 7 after four months of dating. The marriage ceremony was also attended by Rajeev's sister and Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen, her boyfriend Rohman Shawal and Sushmita's two daughters. Sushmita had also shared several posts from their marriage and welcomed Charu to the family by posting moments from her days in their family.