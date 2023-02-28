Rajeev Sen Drops Adorable Family Pics With Estranged Wife Charu Asopa On Her Birthday, Take a Look

Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen have been making the headlines for quite some time now for their ongoing feud. The couple who wanted to separate, now have decided to maintain a cordial relationship for the sake of their daughter, Ziana. On the actress’ birthday, Rajeev took to social media to drop a couple of adorable family photos with Charu and their daughter. Sharing the photos, he wrote, “Happy Birthday Charu wishing u lots of love with good health & happiness always ❤️ @asopacharu "

Take a look:

As soon as he dropped the photos, netizens took to social media to troll him for going back-and-forth about his divorce. Some, however, took the couple’s side. One comment read, “Hopefully divorce wala drama band hojae inka" while another user wrote, “Wow so good to see this photos all together. Stay bless please be together GOD bless you!!"

Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen tied the knot in June 2019 and welcomed their first child, a daughter in 2021. However, in June 2022, Charu sent a notice to Rajeev seeking to part ways mutually. In return, Rajeev sent her a notice, accusing her of hiding her first marriage. Eventually, in September 2022, a divorce was filed.

In one of her interviews, Charu clarified that she wants to maintain a cordial relationship with her Rajeev so that things do not get difficult for their daughter Ziana when she grows up.

“When Ziana grows up, she shouldn’t feel like she’s in a tight spot because her parents don’t talk to each other. I don’t want to make things difficult for her. Sometimes, things get difficult for me, but main apni beti ke liye itna toh kar hi sakti hun,” Charu told Hindustan Times.

