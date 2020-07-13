Rajeev Sen Reacts to Separation Rumour With Charu Asopa, Says 'Someone's Brainwashing Her'

Sushmita Sen's brother Rajeev Sen and actress Charu Asopa, who got married in June last year, are reportedly living separately, and hit the headlines recently when their social media followers pointed out that they have removed each other's photos from their respective Instagram timelines.

Rajeev has now finally broken his silence on his rumoured separation from Charu in an interview with Times of India.

"Why would I move out of my own house? I can’t stop laughing at these claims. I have three homes — one each in Delhi, Mumbai and Dubai. I guess someone close to Charu is brainwashing her, because she is a simple and innocent girl. It could be someone from her so-called huge friend circle. I hope she doesn’t lose her path. If I find out who the culprit is, I will post his or her name along with a picture and a lot of facts. If they are going to hit me, I’m going to hit them back harder," Rajeev told TOI.

Ever since Charu dropped her husband Rajeev Sen’s surname from her social media accounts a few days ago, speculations have been rife about trouble in their marriage.

Talking to SpotBoye earlier, Rajeev declined to confirm or deny the rumours but said he was happy right now. “I won’t comment on that but currently I’m in a very happy zone is all I can say,” he said. Meanwhile, Charu told the website, “I am sorry but I don’t want to talk about it.”