Rajeev Sen Shares Endearing Pics with Wife Charu Asopa from Their Wedding Ceremony

Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa were recently in the news after the couple removed social media posts with each other. It was alleged that their marriage has hit a rough patch and they were believed to be parting ways.

However, on Friday, Rajeev shared a few happy clicks of the pair captured during their wedding festivities on Instagram.

The couple in the images is seen all-smiles and holding each other’s hands. For the occasion, Rajeev is seen wearing an orange kurta and white bottoms. Whereas, Charu looks pretty in a beautiful lehenga.

Take a look at Rajeev’s post:

A few days back, Rajeev had also uploaded a screenshot on his Instagram stories showing the couple having a video call chat.

Lately, rumours suggested that Rajeev’s marriage with Charu has hit rock bottom. The initial speculations began when Charu dropped Rajeev's last name from her social media handles. Soon after, both of them took down each other's pictures from their respective social media accounts.

Rajeev and Charu got hitched in a dreamy wedding ceremony on June 7, last year after dating each other for a few months. The couple entered wedlock in a white wedding ceremony held in Goa followed by another ceremony where they exchanged vows within Bengali traditions and customs.