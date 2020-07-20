Rajeev Sen Shares First Look of His Bollywood Debut with Vivek Oberoi's Film Iti

Sushmita Sen's brother Rajeev Sen will be making his movie debut with the film Iti, produced by Vivek Oberoi. The film, directed by Vishal Mishra, is a whodunnit with Vivek in the lead. Its tagline reads, 'Can You Solve Your Own Murder'.

"I want the audience to not just see my performance, but also feel and experience my role through me. When I play the part, I just want to trust the director and give him my heart & soul, to sail me through. I'm lucky to have Vishal sir as my director, who's been guiding me really well through the preparations. I'm very thankful to Prerna and my producers for giving me a wonderful debut," DNA quoted Rajeev as saying in a statement.

Rajeev posted his first look with the caption, "Life is the first impression. You get one shot at it. Make it everlasting ... Presenting #rohitvardhan to all of you @visalmisra @ikussum @keyurpandya19 @sanjeetyermal @d_reshabh @vivekoberoi."

Iti is co-produced by Mandiraa Entertainment and Vivek Anand Oberoi's Oberoi Mega Entertainment. While Rajesh Roshan has been roped in to be the composer of the film.

Recently there were multiple reports claiming Rajeev will be a part of Bigg Boss 14. However, her has quashed all such reports on Instagram, writing, "Not in Bigg Boss 14 Loud & Clear Shukriya."

For the past week, media has been abuzz with speculation around Rajeev's split with his wife Charu Asopa. The couple tied the knot in Goa last year.