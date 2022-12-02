Rajeev Sen Shares His and Charu Asopa's Divorce Update, Says 'Date Is Out, Just Have To Sign Papers'

Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa have been living separately and have already filed for divorce. In one of his recent vlogs, Sushmita Sen’s brother shared that their divorce papers are ready and that they just have to sign them. Sharing details about his divorce with Asopa, Rajeev said, “I would like to tell my well-wishers to give their best wishes to Charu and me. Hum dono ke raaste ab alag hai. We both are parting ways. The papers are ready, we just have to sign them, and the date is also out."

In the same vlog, Rajeev Sen also talked about his daughter Ziana, who has been living with her mother Charu. He also lashed out at the Mere Angne Mein actress for alleging that he has been using Ziana’s name for views. “So, you have to understand that we are no longer together. But meri yeh koshish hai ki we are there for our daughter Ziana. Aur jab muje ye baat sune mei aati hai ki mei Charu ka ya apni beti ka naam le lu to gain views toh bura lagta hai. Because ek toh beti mere pass nahi hai, she is not there with me ki I’m holding her and vlogging to gain views. Ab yeh naubat aagayi hai ki mei unka naam bhi na lu? This is childish," the actor said. Rajeev further alleged it is Charu who has been ‘excellently using Zianna to gain views’.

Last month, Charu Asopa also accused Rajeev of using her and their daughter Ziana’s name to increase views on his YouTube vlogs. “He has realised that his normal vlogs don’t fetch him views. But the minute he talks about Ziana and me, the numbers shoot up. I don’t know what he is thinking or saying. You trouble someone and when she shares her problems, you accuse her of playing the victim card for sympathy," she had said.

Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen tied the knot in June 2019 and welcomed their first child, a baby girl last year. However, in June this year, Charu sent a notice to Rajeev seeking to part ways mutually. Following this, Rajeev also replied to her notice with another notice that accused her of hiding her first marriage. The two leveled several allegations against each other before they decided to reunite in September for their daughter. However, they have once again parted ways and have headed for divorce.

