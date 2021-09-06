Rajeev Sen Shares Sneak Peek into Niece Renee’s Birthday Party Featuring Sushmita Sen

Bollywood actor Sushmita Sen’s daughter Renee Sen turned 22 on September 4. A recent YouTube video uploaded by Sushmita’s brother Rajeev Sen showed how the family came together to celebrate Renee’s 22nd birthday. The vlog uploaded by Rajeev on Sunday showed Renee with her mother Sushmita, and sister Alisah along with her grandparents. The video also featured Sushmita’s partner Rohman Shawl joining the family for the birthday celebration.

In the 13 minute 31 second video, Rajeev gave the viewers a sneak peek into the Sen household and how the family members expressed their love for Renee. The family gathered for an intimate dinner at a hotel. Speaking to Renee, Rajeev asked her what her birthday wish is or what she is aiming for in the coming years. Renee responded to the question and said, “So for those of you who don’t know my dream and ambition is to become an actor. So I think everyday is working towards that. So this year all I hope for myself is that I am one step closer to that dream.”

The video then moves on to show the part where Renee cuts the birthday cake amidst her family members who sing the birthday song. Renee gives the slice of cake to her family members who give her the birthday blessings. The vlog also shows Sushmita and her two daughters embracing the night drive back home as they opened the sunroof for their SUV.

Sushmita had shared an endearing Instagram post on the occasion of Renee’s birthday on Saturday. The former Miss Universe shared the portraits of her eldest daughter, who she adopted in 2000.

Captioning the post Sushmita wrote, “Happy birthday my first love. We are 22. How time flies. Two decades of being your Ma, what an avalanche of blessings indeed.”

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here