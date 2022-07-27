Rajeev Sen's Wife Charu Asopa Opens Up About Her Baby’s Illness

In her most recent vlog, Sushmita Sen’s younger brother Rajeev Sen’s wife Charu Asopa stated that their baby Ziana has hand, foot, and mouth disease (HFMD). Charu posted a video on her YouTube channel in which she apologised to her followers for being unable to do a live session because Ziana is suffering from a condition.

Charu Asopa says, “Ziana is suffering from hand, foot, and mouth disease. I am with her every moment. I don’t want her to feel alone at this time. She is having blisters on her face, legs, hands and inside her throat. She is not able to eat anything.”

Charu further stated that Ziana was unable to swallow meals. Asopa first attempted to counteract it by providing routine therapy. Instead of giving up, Charu gathered her strength, went to the doctor, and her sickness was discovered.

The actress admitted that there were times when she worried she’d lose her cool or have a nervous breakdown. However, with the assistance of medical personnel, Ziana began to respond to the treatment.

“I just want to say that when challenges come in life you need to handle them patiently and with a cool mind. You can do it,” the actress says at the end of the video.

Her admirers reacted positively to the video and showered her with love. Rajeev Sen was labelled a “coward” by several YouTubers for disregarding his family. Some users even questioned Charu’s mother’s involvement. For the uninitiated, Charu and Rajeev Sen married in 2019, but shortly after, rumours of their divorce began to circulate.

On the one hand, Charu claims that Rajeev ignores his family. Rajeev has accused her of lying to him about her first marriage. Ziana was born in 2021 to the couple.

The couple has been going through a hard time in their marriage. She recently opened up about how she has initiated the divorce process.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here