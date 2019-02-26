English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Rajendra Gupta to Portray Narendra Modi's Father in Vivek Oberoi-starrer PM Biopic; First Look Out
Actor Rajendra Gupta has been roped in to play Narendra Modi's father in the upcoming biopic of the Indian Prime Minister.
Actor Rajendra Gupta has been roped in to play Narendra Modi's father in the upcoming biopic of the Indian Prime Minister.
Loading...
Actor Rajendra Gupta has been roped in to play Narendra Modi's father in the upcoming biopic of the Indian Prime Minister. The film will see Vivek Anand Oberoi in the role of Modi.
Titled PM Narendra Modi, the film will discover the journey of Narendra Damodardas Modi from a humble beginning to the landmark win in the 2014 general elections, and becoming the Prime Minister.
Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh broke the news on Twitter and also shared the official look of Gupta from the film. He also revealed that Yatin Karyekar had also come on board the project.
"Rajendra Gupta to portray PM Narendra Modi's father, while Yatin Karyekar to enact an important part in biopic #PMNarendraModi," Adarsh tweeted.
The film is being directed by National Award-winner Omung Kumar. It will be shot extensively in Gujarat and across locations within the country. The film is produced by Sandip Ssingh and Suresh Oberoi.
Recently, actor Prashant Narayanan also joined the cast of the film. He'd be the antagonist in the movie. His role is reportedly a fictional character of "the biggest business tycoon" of the country.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Titled PM Narendra Modi, the film will discover the journey of Narendra Damodardas Modi from a humble beginning to the landmark win in the 2014 general elections, and becoming the Prime Minister.
Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh broke the news on Twitter and also shared the official look of Gupta from the film. He also revealed that Yatin Karyekar had also come on board the project.
"Rajendra Gupta to portray PM Narendra Modi's father, while Yatin Karyekar to enact an important part in biopic #PMNarendraModi," Adarsh tweeted.
Rajendra Gupta to portray PM Narendra Modi's father, while Yatin Karyekar to enact an important part in biopic #PMNarendraModi... Stars Vivek Anand Oberoi in title role... Directed by Omung Kumar... Produced by Suresh Oberoi and Sandip Ssingh... Official look: pic.twitter.com/xlFFoOuY5F— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 26, 2019
The film is being directed by National Award-winner Omung Kumar. It will be shot extensively in Gujarat and across locations within the country. The film is produced by Sandip Ssingh and Suresh Oberoi.
Recently, actor Prashant Narayanan also joined the cast of the film. He'd be the antagonist in the movie. His role is reportedly a fictional character of "the biggest business tycoon" of the country.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Apna Time Aaega: Gully Ki Awaaz, The Rappers Of Mumbai
-
Thursday 14 February , 2019
Gully Boy Movie Review: An Extremely Entertaining Watch
-
Sunday 10 February , 2019
Walking Book Fairs | Fighting Odds To Make Books Available For All
-
Sunday 13 January , 2019
Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
-
Tuesday 12 February , 2019
61st Annual Grammy Awards | Winners, Performances & More
Apna Time Aaega: Gully Ki Awaaz, The Rappers Of Mumbai
Thursday 14 February , 2019 Gully Boy Movie Review: An Extremely Entertaining Watch
Sunday 10 February , 2019 Walking Book Fairs | Fighting Odds To Make Books Available For All
Sunday 13 January , 2019 Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Tuesday 12 February , 2019 61st Annual Grammy Awards | Winners, Performances & More
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Imran Khan's Party Takes a Jibe at India After Surgical Strike 2.0 With 'Side Effects of Bollywood'
- Rami Malek Slips Off the Steps at The Oscars, Paramedics Come to Best Actor's Assistance
- Netra AEW&C And Heron: The Drones Air Force Picked For Surgical Strikes 2.0 on Terrorist Camps in PoK
- Nawazuddin Siddiqui Mobbed, Fan Drags Him by Neck to Get a Picture
- Shahid Kapoor Celebrates a Blissful Birthday with Wife Mira Rajput, See Pics
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results