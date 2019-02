Rajendra Gupta to Portray Narendra Modi's Father in Vivek Oberoi-starrer PM Biopic; First Look Out

Rajendra Gupta to portray PM Narendra Modi's father, while Yatin Karyekar to enact an important part in biopic #PMNarendraModi... Stars Vivek Anand Oberoi in title role... Directed by Omung Kumar... Produced by Suresh Oberoi and Sandip Ssingh... Official look: pic.twitter.com/xlFFoOuY5F — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 26, 2019

Actor Rajendra Gupta has been roped in to play Narendra Modi's father in the upcoming biopic of the Indian Prime Minister. The film will see Vivek Anand Oberoi in the role of Modi.Titled PM Narendra Modi, the film will discover the journey of Narendra Damodardas Modi from a humble beginning to the landmark win in the 2014 general elections, and becoming the Prime Minister.Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh broke the news on Twitter and also shared the official look of Gupta from the film. He also revealed that Yatin Karyekar had also come on board the project."Rajendra Gupta to portray PM Narendra Modi's father, while Yatin Karyekar to enact an important part in biopic #PMNarendraModi," Adarsh tweeted.The film is being directed by National Award-winner Omung Kumar. It will be shot extensively in Gujarat and across locations within the country. The film is produced by Sandip Ssingh and Suresh Oberoi.Recently, actor Prashant Narayanan also joined the cast of the film. He'd be the antagonist in the movie. His role is reportedly a fictional character of "the biggest business tycoon" of the country.