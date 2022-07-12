Rajendra Kumar Death Anniversary: Evergreen Songs of the 'Jubilee Kumar' You Must Listen

RAJENDRA KUMAR DEATH ANNIVERSARY: Rajendra Kumar was a well-known Bollywood actor. During his career, the renowned celeb appeared in over 80 films. He was also a filmmaker and in the majority of the films he produced, his son Kumar Gaurav played the lead role, such as the 1981 movie Love Story. It was a hit at the box office at the time it released.

The star of 1964 film Ayee Milan Ki Bela died at the age of 69 on 12th July, 1999. On his death anniversary today, let’s take a look at some of his evergreen songs:

Yeh Mera Prem Patra

This song featured in the 1964 film Sangam. Even after all these years, people still love this song. It was crooned by Mohammed Rafi, one of the nation’s most beloved singers. Bol Mere Sathiya

Bol Mere Sathiya was one of the well-known songs of Rajendra Kumar over the years. It was sung for the film Lalkar by India’s Nightingale Lata Mangeshkar, and Mohammed Rafi. Bura Maan Gaye

Bura Maan Gaye is among the several songs that Mohammed Rafi sang for Rajendra Kumar’s film. The film Ayee Milan Ki Beta featured this song. Rim Jhim Ke Geet

Rajendra Kumar and Babita Kapoor play the prominent characters in the film Anjaana. This film had the song Rim Jhim Ke Geet, which was sung by Mohammed Rafi and Lata Mangeshkar. Baharon Phool Barsao

The 1966 film Suraj had this song, which was performed by Mohammed Rafi. Rajendra Kumar and Vyjayanthimala featured in this song.

