Rajesh Khanna Death Anniversary: Twinkle Khanna's Memorable Posts for Father

Bollywood superstar Rajesh Khanna reigned over Hindi cinema with memorable performances for years. The late legendary star left an everlasting impact and remains one of the most loved star to-date. Iconic films like Bawarchi, Anand and Aradhana gave the ‘Kaka’ of Bollywood, the stardom and regard from audience and critics. He was the first Bollywood actor to give fifteen consecutive solo hit films from 1969 to 1971. For the unbeaten record, the term 'superstar' was coined for the first time in Indian cinema.

He breathed his last after a long battle with cancer on July 18, 2012 in his Mumbai residence, Aashirwad. He was married to actress Dimple Kapadia. The couple has two daughters from their marriage, Twinkle and Rinkie. Rajesh’s eldest daughter, Twinkle, often shares rare photos in memory of her father on social media.

On his death anniversary, here’s looking at some of his memorable moments shared by Twinkle.

A memory to behold

Twinkle shared a black and white picture on Rajesh Khanna’s fifth death anniversary. In the photo, she is planting a kiss on her father’s cheek.

A sweet recollection

Remembering her father, Twinkle posted a picture that was once shared in the newspaper. It shows Rajesh Khanna holding a seven pound Twinkle in his arms just after her birth. The photo was clicked when Dimple Kapadia was admitted to Jaslok Hospital.

Birthday twins

Rajesh shared his birthday with daughter Twinkle that is, December 29. Remembring her father, she wrote, “On the day, I see you-in my reflection off the back of a gleaming spoon, in a gesture my sister makes , in the arch of my son's eyebrows- I still see you.. #happybirthdaytous"

Father’s Day

On Father’s Day 2020, Twinkle revealed how her father thanked her mother for Twinkle was the best present from Dimple to him. She added that he would call her Baba, not baby and her upbringing was different from the other young girls around her.

One from the archive

It was reported that over 9 lakh fans thronged the streets to pay their respects during Rajesh Khanna’s last journey. The first superstar of Bollywood had millions of fans all over the world and was often cherished with truckloads of flowers.

Twinkle also shared a post for his father today, on his eight death anniversary.

(Image courtesy: Twinkle Khanna/ Instagram)