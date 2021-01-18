Rajesh Khanna was 12 Hrs Late on Set, Ate Vada Pav First and Wrapped up Shoot in 1 Hr, Recalls Jaya Prada

The latest episode of The Kapil Sharma Show was a hilarious one with actors and politicians Raj Babbar and Jaya Prada gracing the stage alongside the cast and crew of their upcoming film.

Kapil showered them with many questions related to the film industry and their co-stars and their responses were unrestrained. Kapil asked Jaya about punctuality in the movie profession and questioned her, "Which co-star of yours was late on movie sets?"

Read: Jaya Prada Labels Dharmendra a 'Flirt', Watch VideoJaya named Rajesh Khanna and said, "I was a young and upcoming actress at the time. Before Bollywood, I had worked in the South and there they are very punctual while working. When I came in Bollywood, I used to be ready by 7am with my hair and make up as per call time. Then we used to wait for Rajesh Khanna. He used to turn up at 8 pm. Then he used to eat vada pav first and pack up after one hour of shoot."

They have starred in Awaaz, Naya Kadam among other films in the 80s.

Jaya also shared that at the time she was working five shifts in one day in different cities and she used to do her make up at the airport and even bathe there at times. She shared that she did so because she could not say no to big actors and directors down South as she got her break in the movies there.