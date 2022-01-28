Rajesh Khanna Watched Nishi Padma 24 Times To Play His Role in Amar Prem

The superhit Hindi film Amar Prem, with yesteryear stars Rajesh Khanna and Sharmila Tagore in the lead, was released 50 years ago. Directed by Shakti Samanta, the movie also starred Sujit Kumar, Vinod Mehra and Om Prakash. Released on 28 January 1972, Amar Prem’s songs, including Kuch To Log Kahenge, Raina Beeti Jate,

Chingari Koi Bhadke, Yeh Kya Hua, Bada Natkhat Hai, became instant hits Some dialogues from this movie are also quite famous. The movie completes 50 years of its release today.

Amar Prem was a remake of the 1970 Bengali movie, Nishi Padma. The Bengali film, directed by Aurobindo Mukherjee, was based on Bibhutibhushan Bandyopadhyay’s story Hinger Kochuri. Aurobindo Mukherjee wrote scripts for both Hindi and Bengali films.

According to media reports, to play this role, Rajesh Khanna had watched Nishi Padma not once or twice but a total of 24 times. And as a result of Rajesh Khanna’s hard work, the movie remains much-loved by cinephiles.

Rajesh Khanna’s performance had done wonders for the audience, and it was one of the highest-grossing movies that year.

Rajesh Khanna, India’s first superstar, was fondly known as Kaka in Bollywood. He worked in more than 170 films in his career, and some of his dialogues are still remembered. Rajesh Khanna is most fondly remembered for his role in the movies Aradhana, Anand and Amar Prem. He had also done negative roles in a few movies such as Red Rose.

The legendary actor passed away in 2011.

