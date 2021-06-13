Rajesh Khattar on Bankruptcy Rumours: Shahid Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter Were Dragged Into It

In a recent interaction, actress Vandana Sanjiani said that she and husband, actor Rajesh Khattar had exhausted their savings as they frequently visited doctors owing to her postpartum depression and Covid-19 clinic. After the statement, rumours were rife that Rajesh and Sanjana were bankrupt. The actors quickly denied the reports.

In a recent interview, Rajesh said that the reports had amused him first but soon began to affect him. He also added that he was upset when son Ishaan Khattar and step-son Shahid Kapoor were also dragged into the rumours. Talking to Times of India, he said, “That was in bad taste. They dragged them into it. We actors are accustomed to the occupational hazards of such baseless rumours circulating, but this was a bit much. God forbid, if I ever reach that stage, I have my family to support me. Everyone is going through a difficult time and being sensitive is the need of the hour."

The actor added that he was in a financial crunch, but not bankrupt. From the last two-and-a-half-years, the couple had frequented doctors due to the birth of their baby and Vandana’s postpartum depression. Rajesh also added that Vandana’s statement was blown out of proportion. People were saying that he did not have money to eat. “Soon, I started getting messages from my relatives and others offering to help! Things went out of hand in no time,” he added.

The actor also took to Instagram to pen a note about the situation. He wrote, “While the entire nation is uniting to tide over this unprecedented situation of pandemic & extending a helping hand to each other do we really have to peddle misery to sell stories?" read an excerpt from his caption.

Rajesh also recently recovered from Covid-19. His father passed away recently due to a heart attack, even though it was reported that he had succumbed to Covid-19.

Rajesh and Vandana tied the knot in 2011. In August 2019, they welcomed their first son Vanraj Krishna Khattar. The couple had suffered from three miscarriages, three IUI (Intrauterine Insemination) failures, three IVF (In Vitro Fertilisation) failures and three surrogacy failures before welcoming the baby boy.

