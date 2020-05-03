Rajesh Khattar, Vandana Sajnani Share Son Vanraj's First Pics on Their 12th Wedding Anniversary

In August 2019, actor Rajesh Khattar had welcomed home his son Vanraj with wife Vandana Sajnani. Then the couple had been married for eleven years after tying the knot in 2008 and their first born together was a special moment for them and their family.

Now, Rajesh and Vandana have released the first images of Vanraj, who is just shy of turning one, on social media. The little one celebrated his parents' 12th wedding anniversary with them on Sunday. Both Rajesh and Vandana had kept their pregnancy a private affair and had not shared their baby's pics until now and we have to say Vanraj is as adorable as they come.

"Hello Everyone (my first hello to all you wonderful people😊) Dad says world is going through trying times but this too shall pass & for us children, you all are going to make this world more beautiful than it ever was. We kids believe & thank all of you for this promise #stayhome #staysafe & keep us safe 🙏 #vanrajkhattar (#happyanniversary #momdad ,though ur 12th but its a special one as your first with me) (sic)," wrote Rajesh on social media as he shared first pics of Vanraj.

