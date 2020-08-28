Rajesh Kumar Tests Positive for Coronavirus, is Asymptomatic and Quarantined at Home

TV actor Rajesh Kumar who is currently shooting for a serial titled ‘Excuse Me Madam’ has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The actor has been asymptomatic and is being treated at his residence. He confirmed the news with an Instagram story. “I would like to inform my beloved fans and well wishers that I have tested Asymptomatic positive for Covid-19. I am asymptomatic and under home quarantine. I am being taken care of very well. I thank you all for your prayers and good wishes. See you soon in "Excuse Me Madam" on Star Bharat. Love you all (sic).”

Rajesh is best known for his role as Rosesh Sarabhai in the popular comedy sitcom Sarabhai vs Sarabhai. The show starred Summet Raghavan, Rupali Ganguli, Satish Shah, Ratna Pathak Shah and Deven Bhojani in lead roles. The first season of the sitcom was released in 2004. Due to the immense love that the show had received, the makers decided to come up with the second season of the show. The second season, which was streamed on Disney+ Hotstar, released in 2017.

Rajesh, in the past, had told the daily how he takes pride in doing comedy roles. He had said, “I feel if someone is offering you a comedy role after they liked you in a particular show, it means that you are good at it. Also, comedy is serious business. Not all actors can be good in comedy roles. Therefore, I feel proud that makers have been offering me comedy roles regularly because it means I am good at it and my work is unique. I want to do more such roles in the future and entertain viewers."