Rajinikanth, Ajith Among Celebs Who Didn't Cast Votes in Tamil Nadu Local Body Polls

Polling for Tamil Nadu’s urban local body elections began on Saturday morning, under heightened security and careful adherence to COVID-19 norms.

The majority of Kollywood celebs, notably Rajinikanth, Ajith Kumar, Dhanush, Simbu, Sivakarthikeyan, and Trisha, did not vote on Saturday. Their supporters who waited outside voting booths to catch a glimpse of their favourite stars were disappointed.

On social media, there were intense debates over not contributing to the democratic process. According to public relations professionals employed by several of these celebrities, the stars were not in the city for outdoor shoots or personal factors.

This time around, the voting percentage in Tamil Nadu was lower than predicted. By 3 p.m., 47 per cent of votes had been tallied. According to reports, up to 52% of ballots were cast by the time the polls closed at 5 p.m. The refusal of several celebrities to vote has come as a surprise.

According to writer Bharathi Thambi, celebrities, like the general people, believe that electing representatives for local bodies is not as significant as electing politicians to the state Assembly or Parliament. Voting by movie stars will have an impact on voters, at least among their fan base.

Tamil Superstar Vijay voted at a polling station in Neelangarai, Chennai Corporation. After casting his ballot, Vijay reminded reporters that in a democratic country, everyone should utilise their voting rights, and he urged people to vote in huge numbers.

Aside from Vijay, Sasikala, DTV Dinakaran, and others too headed to the election booths and cast their vote. Udayanithi Stalin, DMK Youth Secretary, voted at SIET College with his wife Krithika.

After an 11-year hiatus, the state held civic elections. The polling stations remained open until 5 pm. The final hour of voting, however, was designated for COVID-19 patients.

