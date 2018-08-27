Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar-starrer 2.0 Teaser to be Out on September 13

Get ready for the ultimate clash, #2Point0 on 29th November, 2018! https://t.co/t31HtEOl12 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) July 10, 2018

Superstar Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar will share the screen space for the first time in 2.0. The film has been creating a lot of buzz because the Gold actor will be seen in a negative role. Earlier the movie's teaser was going to be released on Independence Day but given the dreadful condition of floods in Kerala, the filmmakers decided to postpone the date.Announcing the date of teaser release Ramesh Bala on Monday morning tweeted, "Superstar @rajinikanth - @akshaykumar 's #2Point0Teaser most likely to arrive on #VinayagarChathurthi day - Sep 13th."The film is said to be one of the most expensive Indian films ever made. It is a sequel to the 2010 Tamil film Enthiran, (Robot in Hindi) which featured Rajinikanth in the role of Dr. Vaseegaran and Chitti, alongside Aishwarya Rai.The second part with Akshay Kumar and Amy Jackson in the lead, is about the battle between the scientist/good robot played by Rajinikanth and a scientist named Richard - the intimidating antagonist.The music is by Oscar-winning composer A.R. Rahman. The film was earlier planned to be released during Diwali on 18 October 2017, but the date has been postponed a number of times due to attempts at better incorporation of visual effects. Recently, Akshay Kumar took to Twitter to announce that the film is slated to be released on 29 November 2018. he wrote, "Get ready for the ultimate clash, #2Point0 on 29th November, 2018!"On the work front Akshay Kumar was last seen in Gold while Rajinikanth was seen in Kaala, along side Nana Patekar and Huma Qureshi.