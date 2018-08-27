English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar-starrer 2.0 Teaser to be Out on September 13
Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar-starrer '2.0' Teaser to be out on the eve of Vinayagar Chathurthi.
Image: Twitter/@2Point0Movie
Loading...
Superstar Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar will share the screen space for the first time in 2.0. The film has been creating a lot of buzz because the Gold actor will be seen in a negative role. Earlier the movie's teaser was going to be released on Independence Day but given the dreadful condition of floods in Kerala, the filmmakers decided to postpone the date.
Announcing the date of teaser release Ramesh Bala on Monday morning tweeted, "Superstar @rajinikanth - @akshaykumar 's #2Point0Teaser most likely to arrive on #VinayagarChathurthi day - Sep 13th."
The film is said to be one of the most expensive Indian films ever made. It is a sequel to the 2010 Tamil film Enthiran, (Robot in Hindi) which featured Rajinikanth in the role of Dr. Vaseegaran and Chitti, alongside Aishwarya Rai.
The second part with Akshay Kumar and Amy Jackson in the lead, is about the battle between the scientist/good robot played by Rajinikanth and a scientist named Richard - the intimidating antagonist.
The music is by Oscar-winning composer A.R. Rahman. The film was earlier planned to be released during Diwali on 18 October 2017, but the date has been postponed a number of times due to attempts at better incorporation of visual effects. Recently, Akshay Kumar took to Twitter to announce that the film is slated to be released on 29 November 2018. he wrote, "Get ready for the ultimate clash, #2Point0 on 29th November, 2018!"
On the work front Akshay Kumar was last seen in Gold while Rajinikanth was seen in Kaala, along side Nana Patekar and Huma Qureshi.
Also Watch
Announcing the date of teaser release Ramesh Bala on Monday morning tweeted, "Superstar @rajinikanth - @akshaykumar 's #2Point0Teaser most likely to arrive on #VinayagarChathurthi day - Sep 13th."
#Superstar @rajinikanth - @akshaykumar 's #2Point0Teaser most likely to arrive on #VinayagarChathurthi day - Sep 13th.. pic.twitter.com/tWtNZVWIhJ— Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) August 25, 2018
The film is said to be one of the most expensive Indian films ever made. It is a sequel to the 2010 Tamil film Enthiran, (Robot in Hindi) which featured Rajinikanth in the role of Dr. Vaseegaran and Chitti, alongside Aishwarya Rai.
The second part with Akshay Kumar and Amy Jackson in the lead, is about the battle between the scientist/good robot played by Rajinikanth and a scientist named Richard - the intimidating antagonist.
The music is by Oscar-winning composer A.R. Rahman. The film was earlier planned to be released during Diwali on 18 October 2017, but the date has been postponed a number of times due to attempts at better incorporation of visual effects. Recently, Akshay Kumar took to Twitter to announce that the film is slated to be released on 29 November 2018. he wrote, "Get ready for the ultimate clash, #2Point0 on 29th November, 2018!"
Get ready for the ultimate clash, #2Point0 on 29th November, 2018! https://t.co/t31HtEOl12— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) July 10, 2018
On the work front Akshay Kumar was last seen in Gold while Rajinikanth was seen in Kaala, along side Nana Patekar and Huma Qureshi.
Also Watch
-
Happy Phirr Bhaag Jayegi: Funny In Patches
-
Wednesday 15 August , 2018
Rani Mukerji On Why Marriage, Motherhood Hasn't Changed Her Outlook Towards Films
-
Tuesday 14 August , 2018
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh Set to Get Married
-
Monday 13 August , 2018
Watch: Remembering Sridevi on Her Birth Anniversary
-
Thursday 02 August , 2018
Fanney Khan: Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand On Why You Should Stop Worrying About How You Look
Happy Phirr Bhaag Jayegi: Funny In Patches
Wednesday 15 August , 2018 Rani Mukerji On Why Marriage, Motherhood Hasn't Changed Her Outlook Towards Films
Tuesday 14 August , 2018 Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh Set to Get Married
Monday 13 August , 2018 Watch: Remembering Sridevi on Her Birth Anniversary
Thursday 02 August , 2018 Fanney Khan: Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand On Why You Should Stop Worrying About How You Look
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Microsoft Office Lens App Gets Text Annotations on iOS, Android
- Was Told I'm Not a Cow: Lisa Haydon On Getting Trolled For Sharing Breastfeeding Pic
- Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 Detailed Specifications Leaked
- Asus Zenfone 5Z Gets Major Software Update: Face Unlock, Camera Improvements And More
- Hina Khan Beats the Heat with a Pool Holiday with Boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal. See Pics
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...