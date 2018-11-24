English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar's 2.0 Earns Rs 370 Crore Even Before its Release
At Rs 543 crore, this sequel to Rajinikanth’s 2010 blockbuster film Robot is more expensive than several successful Hollywood VFX classics.
Akshay Kumar, Rajinikanth starrer 2.0 is one of the most anticipated films of 2018. The film is touted as the most expensive Indian film ever made.
According to a report, the makers have pre-sold the digital and the satellite rights of all three versions of the film at a whopping amount of Rs. 370 crores. With this, the film has already recovered more than half of its production cost even before its release.
"While the distribution rights of Telangana/Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Karnataka and Northern belt have already been sold to individual distributors, LYCA has retained the distribution rights of Tamil Nadu and Overseas. They have adopted the self-distribution model at these two major markets given the fact that the business potential is sky high," reported Bollywood Hungama.
The report also gave the breakdown of the recovery amount. Take a look:
Satellite Rights: Rs 120 crore (All Versions)
Digital Rights: Rs 60 crore (All Versions)
North Belt Rights: Rs 80 crore (Advance Basis)
Andhra Pradesh/Telangana Rights: Rs 70 crore
Karnataka Rights: Rs 25 crore
Kerala Rights: Rs 15 crore
Total: Rs 370 crore
At Rs 543 crore, this sequel to Rajinikanth’s 2010 blockbuster film Robot is more expensive than several successful Hollywood VFX classics. Deadpool (2016) had originally cost only $58 million. Even X-Men (2000) was made in $75 million and Batman (1989) in $35 million.
In his Tamil debut, Akshay will be playing the antagonist in the film, an unconventional scientist called Richard. Meanwhile, Rajinikanth will be returning as Vaseegaran and robot Chitti.
Directed by Shankar, 2.0 also features Adil Hussain, Sudhanshu Pandey and Amy Jackson in important roles. AR Rahman has composed the music for the film.
The film is slated to be released on November 29, this year.
