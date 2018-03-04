English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar's Faceoff in 2.0 New Still Will Leave You Excited for the Film
This is the country's most expensive 3D movie so far. The film is directed by Shankar and has Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar, and Amy Jackson in lead roles. AR Rahman has composed the music for the film.
Image: Twitter/ Ramesh Bala
A new photo of Rajinikanth's forthcoming film 2.0 been released. Film Trade Analyst Ramesh Bala shared a new picture from the much-anticipated film where Akshay Kumar and Rajinikanth are facing each other. Rajinikanth, who played Chitti, a Robot in Enthiran is seen in almost the same look.
The budget of 2.0 is worth 400 crores. This is the first Asian movie with such a huge budget and will be released on 7000 screens worldwide. Akshay Kumar will be seen as a villain in the film.
The film was earlier said to be released on January 26 but later shifted to April 14 and then further to April 27. This is the country's most expensive 3D movie so far. The film is directed by Shankar and has Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar, and Amy Jackson in lead roles. AR Rahman has composed the music for the film.
The music launch program, which was held in Burj Khalifa, the world's tallest building, was full cast of the film including Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar, AR Rahman.
A new still of @superstarrajini and @akshaykumar from #2Point0 pic.twitter.com/78f6arUsHA— Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) March 3, 2018
