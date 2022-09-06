Rajinikanth and Arvind Swami to Collaborate on Thalaivar 170 After 30 Years?

Megastar Rajinikanth’s projects generate tremendous hype in the media. Now, fans have been waiting for updates about Rajinikanth’s Thalaivar 170. If the latest reports are to be believed, filmmaker Cibi Chakravarthi of Don fame will be directing Thalaivar 170.

Moreover, the film will be bankrolled by Lyca Productions. Reports suggest that the official announcement of Thalaivar 170 will be made at the audio launch of director Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan Part 1 on September 6. It is worth noting that Rajinikanth will be attending this event alongside Kamal Haasan.

Another intriguing buzz around Thalaivar 170 is that actor Arvind Swami will be roped in as the main villain in the film. Arvind Swami made his acting debut in Rajinikanth’s 1991 film Thalapathy, which was directed by Mani Ratnam. Reports also suggest that Thalaivar 170 is slated to go on floors in April 2023.

Rajinikanth is currently busy with Nelson Dilipkumar’s Jailer. The film marks the first collaboration of Rajinikanth and Nelson Dilipkumar. Last month, the makers of Jailer shared a riveting poster of the film on Twitter and announced that the shooting of the film had begun.



Going by the poster, Jailer seems to be a promising film. Fans have praised Rajinikanth’s intense avatar in the poster. Due to the recent resurgence of southern cinema, trade analysts are predicting that both Jailer and Thalaivar 170 will do great business at the box office.

Rajinikanth is one of the most bankable actors in the Indian film industry. He has cultivated a huge fan base through his impactful on-screen performances. Rajinikanth’s imposing screen presence and rustic looks have transformed him into a cult figure.

The advance booking for most of his movies has an unprecedented response. However, Rajinikanth’s last film Annaatthe didn’t do well at the box office. Therefore, Jailer is an important movie for Rajinikanth.

