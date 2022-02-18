Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan: Inspiring Journey of Tamil Cinema’s Twin Towers

Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan are two names that need no introduction not only in Tamil Nadu but also across the country. Both these gems of Tamil cinema have been in the industry for around four decades. Kamal Haasan started his career at the age of six as a child artist in the 1960 film Kalathur Kannamma. Since then he has created an empire of his own with his films in multiple languages over the six decades. On the other hand, Rajinikanth has become a legendary figure in the Tamil film industry because of his unique style and larger than life characters in the movies.

Many talented actors have joined the industry after these legends but no one could match upto the magic that these two icons created on screen. Despite their age both the superstars are still active in the film industry. Young directors wish to work with them even today.

In a career spanning over 40 years Rajinikanth has created an image which no other actor could do. He is considered as a legend in the Tamil film fraternity. Most of his movies were big box office hits. His blockbuster movies include Moondru Mudichu, 16 Vayathinile, Bairavi, Mullum Malarum Endhiran and many more. He received the Padma Bhushan in 2000 and the Padma Vibhushan in 2016. He was also conferred Dadasaheb Phalke Award, the highest honour in the field of cinema, in 2021.

Kamal Haasan’s journey in the film industry is marked by many spectacular films and he is known for new experiments in his films, be it his look or the characters. In his long career the iconic actor has given so many blockbuster movies that it’s difficult to pick the best. Some of his great works include Nayagan, Mahanadhi, Indian, Dasavatharam, Vishwaroopam among others.

Kamal Haasan received the Padma Shri award in 1990 and the Padma Bhushan in 2014.

Both Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan have also worked together in a few films. They are undoubtedly worth a watch. They first appeared together in the film Apoorva Raagangal in 1975. There was no looking back after that. Rajini and Kamal gave some classics together which include 16 Vayathinile, Andamaina Anubhavam, Aadu Puli Atham, Thayillamal Nannilai and more.

