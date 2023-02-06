Mega releases in Tamil cinema in 2023 include Rajinikanth’s Jailer and Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2. Fans are eagerly waiting for the release of the two highly anticipated films. Both films starring Tamil megastars are set to be released this year and reports indicate that they will be released on the same day.

If the reports are to be believed, the Tamil industry is yet again going to witness a box office clash of the films of two superstars.

According to industry sources, Jailer and Indian 2 will be released on the same day. Both the much-anticipated films will reportedly be released around Diwali. Though there is no confirmation about the release date of the two films, it’s speculated that the movies will hit theatres on November 10, 2023.

If reports turn true, Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan will clash at the box office for the first time after 18 years. The last time the films of the two seasoned actors had a face off was in 2005 when their films Chandramukhi and Mumbai Xpress were released. The popular horror drama Chandramukhi starred Rajinikanth, while the black comedy Mumbai Xpress starred Kamal Haasan.

Indian 2 is a political action thriller and the sequel to Kamal Haasan’s hit 1996 film Indian. The film will star Kamal Haasan as an elderly vigilante, who will reprise his role as Senapathy. The much delayed shoot of the film is underway currently. After nearly 27 years, the sequel will be released. Kamal Haasan, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, Siddharth, and Bobby Simha will play the lead roles in Indian 2. S Shankar will direct the film, and Udhayanidhi Stalin of Red Giant Movies has bankrolled the film in collaboration with Lyca Productions.

Nelson Dilipkumar is directing the action comedy film, Jailer. Apart from Rajinikanth, Ramya Krishnan, Shiva Rajkumar, Thamannah Bhatia and Yogi Babu are playing important roles in the film. The film is currently being shot in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. Kalanithi Maran is the producer of Jailer which will be distributed under the banner of Sun Pictures.

