Rajinikanth and Mani Ratnam to Collaborate After 31 years? What We Know

Superstar Rajinikanth has reigned over Tamil cinema for more than 40 years now. Of the many blockbuster hits that he has delivered over the years, a memorable one is the 1991 film Thalapathy helmed by yet another stalwart of Indian cinema, Mani Ratnam. The most expensive South Indian film at the time of its release, Thalapathy was a gangster story and was a modern-day take on the epic mythological character of Karna from Mahabharata. However, this project was the last time we saw a collaboration between Rajinikanth and Mani Ratnam again.

During the audio launch of Mani Ratnam’s recently released Ponniyin Selvan, Rajinikanth said it was difficult to satisfy Mani Ratnam’s demands as a director and that he had to consult Kamal Haasan to ace his character. He also said that he wanted to play an antagonist in Ponniyin Selvan, to which Mani Ratnam joked that he would receive public backlash if he cast Rajini in a negative role. However, fans’ dreams of watching the two legends collaborate again might materialise soon.

It is being reported that Mani Ratnam has narrated a script to Rajinikanth and that the actor has expressed his desire to star in it. According to the sources, Lyca Productions is eager to fund the project, and more information will become available following the release of Ponniyin Selvan 2 in April of next year.

Rajinikanth is currently collaborating with Nelson on the film Jailer and following that, has a two-movie agreement with Lyca. After Jailer, he will begin shooting his first movie with Lyca directed by Cibil Chakravarty. The second one could be a collaboration with Mani Ratnam. If the sources are true, it could be a treat for the fans as the two stalwarts come together after 31 years.

