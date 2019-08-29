Rajinikanth and Nayanthara Starrer Darbar's Mumbai Shooting Stills Leaked

The cast and crew of Darbar seem to be working hard to shoot the movie in B-Town. The Rajinikanth and Nayanthara starrer was shot in Mumbai on Sunday night. While Rajinikanth was spotted donning the khaki costume of a cop, Nayanthara was seen wearing a churidar for the shoot.

The stills show both the actors interacting with each other in the midst of the night. Wearing a cop's uniform, Thalaiva was spotted with Nayanthara whose face wasn't prominent enough. The actress was wearing a black churidar, along with blue dupatta. It is almost after 25 years that Rajinikanth is seen donning a cop's uniform. He last dressed as a cop in his 1992 film Pandian.

The leaked stills have been shared by many fan accounts:

The movie is being directed by AR Murugadoss, who has earlier made movies like Sarkar, Spyder and Thuppakki. Darbar is produced by Lyca Productions. The music of the film is composed by Anirudh Ravichander, who has also composed music for Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas starrer Saaho. The film stars Rajinikanth and Nayanthara in the lead roles, along with Suniel Shetty, Nivetha Thomas, Prateik Babbar, and Yogi Babu in pivotal roles.

On the work front, Rajinikanth was last seen in Petta, directed by Karthik Subbaraj. On the other hand, Nayanthara, who last shot Bigil, will be next seen in Telugu film Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy and Malayalam film Love Action Drama.

