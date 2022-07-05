Rajinikanth and Nelson’s Jailer to Feature This Comedy Star From Kollywood

Rajinikanth’s latest venture with Nelson Dilipkumar has been making headlines for a while with its star cast and promising story. The movie is going to feature leading Kannada actor Sivakathikeyan and actress Priyanka Mohan, who has acted in hit films like Doctor, Don, and Ethirim Vathindavan.

According to sources, Jailer is also going to feature Tamil cinema’s leading comedy actor Yogi Babu. This has increased the expectations of the film. Yogi has been able to amass great appreciation from all his roles in the industry.

His fans love the scenes that feature him. He is currently working on more than 10 films. Fans are excited about Yogi joining the stage with Rajinikanth again. This is going to be his third venture with the superstar after Durbar and Annaatthe.

According to reports, actor Sivakathikeyan will be playing the younger version of Rajinikanth in the film. The information has not been confirmed by the makers yet.

Superstar Rajinikanth’s previous film Annaatthe received moderate success. Even the reviews by critics and fans were average for the film, although the movie was a box-office success. Even Nelson’s last venture, Beast starring Vijay received mixed reviews which gave Nelson a major setback.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.