Rajinikanth And P Vasu To Collaborate Once Again For Thalaivar 171? What We Know

Tamil superstar Rajinikanth is currently pumped up for the release of his actioner Jailer. The actor recently celebrated his 72nd birthday on January 12. On his birthday bash, the makers dropped an intriguing teaser of the film, wishing Rajnikanth in a unique way. Besides Jailer, Rajnikanth has also reportedly signed another film with Chandramukhi director P Vasu, tentatively titled Thalaivar 171.

According to reports, the pre-production work of Thalaivar 171 is already under process. Rajinikanth had previously collaborated with ace filmmaker P Vasu in several films, including Panakkaran, Kuselan, Mannan, and Chandramukhi. This will mark the Robot actor and the filmmaker’s fifth collaboration. Presently, P Vasu is working with Telugu actor Raghava Lawrence for Chandramukhi 2. Rajnikanth is also a part of the big-budget project.

Reportedly, the director has taken a short hiatus from Chandramukhi 2’s shooting to focus on the new script for Rajinikanth’s Thalaivar 171. Although no official confirmation has been made as of yet, sources reveal that an announcement will be released by Thalaivar 171 makers in the coming few days.

Apart from Thalaivar 171, Rajinikanth might also be joining hands with either Cibi Chakravarthi or Pradeep Ranganathan post the shooting of Jailer. However, as long as Rajnikanth does not spill the beans on who he is actually planning to work with after Jailer, it still remains shrouded in mystery.

Earlier, speculations were rife that Rajinikanth had agreed to work with P Vasu for the 1991 film Chinna Thambi. Later, it was reported to be a rumour, dismissed by both the actor and the director. P Vasu and Rajnikanth’s Chandramukhi was a blockbuster. If the speculations turn out to be true, then Thalaivar 171 will set the bar of expectations high among fans.

Meanwhile, speaking of Jailer, the Tamil-language action movie boasts of an ensemble cast, including Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Priyanka Mohan, Shiva Rajkumar, Ramya Krishnan, Trisha Krishnan, Vasanth Ravi, and Yogi Babu in pivotal roles. Bankrolled by Sun Pictures, the film is slated to hit the theatres on April 14.

