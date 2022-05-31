‘Rajinikanth And Vijay’: Saravanan Arul Reveals His Idols In Film Industry

Saravanan Arul is a Chennai-based businessman-turned actor. He is quite popular for his entrepreneurial feats. Now, he is coming to entertain the audience with his debut film, titled The Legend. The film’s official trailer was launched on May 29, and it has gone viral among the audiences.

Along with giving away some details about his debut film, Saravanan also shared details about his inspirations in the film industry during The Legend’s launch event. Helmed by the director duo of JD-Jerry, the film stars Rithika Tiwari opposite Saravanan. Comedians Yogi Babu, Robo Shankar, Prabhu, Nasser and Mayilsamy also have pivotal roles in the film.

The audio and trailer of the film was released on May 29 at the Chennai Nehru Indoor Stadium. The event was attended by a number of popular actors, including Tamaannah Bhatia, Hansika, Pooja Hegde, Shraddha Srinath, Yashika Anand, Nupur Sanon, Urvashi Rautela and Raai Laxmi.

The launch event was followed by a press conference, wherein Saravanan stated that his debut film is God’s blessing and he is extremely happy about how it turned out. Calling his debut film “an example of Indian cinema”, Saravanan said that the makers, at huge expense, have taken the film to the right standard. When asked about who are his role models, Saravanan named two of the most iconic actors of South cinema – Rajinikanth and Vijay.

After his debut film, Saravanan said that he will continue working in the film industry. His attempt will be to work with the directors who come up with good storylines.

The Legend is an action romantic drama, which revolves around a Tamil scientist who uses his education and knowledge as a medium to protect his country.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.