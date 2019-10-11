Rajinikanth Announces His Next Film Thalaivar 168 with Director Siva
Sun Pictures announced they will finance Rajinikanth's next project with director Siva, which is currently being called Thalaivar 168.
On Friday, Sun Pictures announced they will finance Rajinikanth's next project with director Siva, which is currently being called Thalaivar 168.
The production house has earlier given blockbuster hits like Enthrian and Petta with the superstar. They took to Twitter to release a video marking the association and announcement of the project.
Taking to Twitter, Sun Pictures posted, "After the blockbuster hits Enthiran and Petta, the mega hit combo of Superstar @rajinikanth and @sunpictures come together for the third time for Thalaivar 168, Superstar’s next movie, directed by @directorsiva #Thalaivar168BySunPictures."
After the blockbuster hits Enthiran and Petta, the mega hit combo of Superstar @rajinikanth and @sunpictures come together for the third time for Thalaivar 168, Superstar’s next movie, directed by @directorsiva#Thalaivar168BySunPictures pic.twitter.com/AL5Z6ryjbG— Sun Pictures (@sunpictures) October 11, 2019
Reports about the association of Rajinikanth with Siva first started doing the rounds when the latter visited the actor's residence in May. Siva was invited by the actor to be congratulated on the success of the Ajith starrer Viswasam, which Rajinikanth liked.
Rajinikanth's publicist had later tweeted, "The speculations doing rounds regarding director Siva and Thalaivar meeting this morning are not true. The meeting was only to seek his blessing on the success of the former’s film Viswasam which released early this year."
On the work front, Rajinikanth is currently awaiting the release of his next film Darbar, which has been directed by AR Murugadoss. The film, which also sees Nayanthara, will see the actor return to playing a cop after 25 years.
The first-look poster of Darbar was released a few days back and featured the headshot of the superstar surrounded by police paraphernalia including a rifle, belt and a police badge.
